4,115 Shares in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 3.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SILK shares. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $915,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,112 shares of company stock worth $5,713,961. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

