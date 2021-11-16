Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day moving average is $133.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $144.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

