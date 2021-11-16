Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.640-$4.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.86.

Shares of JKHY opened at $157.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

