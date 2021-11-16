Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 402.38% and a negative return on equity of 252.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

VERB stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verb Technology by 102.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VERB shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

