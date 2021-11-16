AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.