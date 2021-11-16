AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

