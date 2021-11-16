L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in October

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LRLCY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

L’Oréal stock opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $96.97.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.