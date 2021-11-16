Short Interest in DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Increases By 647.4%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 647.4% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of DDCCF stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

