Woodstock Corp Takes $216,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,612 shares of company stock worth $928,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.