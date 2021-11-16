IBM Retirement Fund Buys New Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 17.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $6,873,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $2,330,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

NYSE FAF opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $76.84.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

