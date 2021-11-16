Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $1,679,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $517.32 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $488.60 and a 200 day moving average of $479.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

