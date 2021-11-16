Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 366.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

