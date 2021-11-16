98,180 Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 98,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.89. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.82 EPS for the current year.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.38.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

