Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,524 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 187.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 960.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,936 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

