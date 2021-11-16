MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,557 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $2,579,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 141,437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,961 shares of company stock valued at $147,185 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

