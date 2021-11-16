Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,463 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zynga were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 27.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zynga by 767.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,127 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 17.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,806 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zynga by 174.8% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.66 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $194,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

