Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 650 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in UGI by 21.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 161,649 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in UGI by 337.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 561,102 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in UGI by 1,706.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in UGI by 105.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in UGI in the second quarter worth $5,970,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

