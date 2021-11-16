Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of SLR Senior Investment worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 80,496 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 36,275 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

SUNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 63.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

