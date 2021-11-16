Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Vale by 336.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

VALE opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.684 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.