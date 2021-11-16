Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 47,094 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $577,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22.

