Comparing Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) & Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) and Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Acasti Pharma and Werewolf Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Werewolf Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Werewolf Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 65.21%. Given Werewolf Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Werewolf Therapeutics is more favorable than Acasti Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Werewolf Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma $200,000.00 207.10 -$19.68 million ($0.45) -3.53 Werewolf Therapeutics N/A N/A -$15.04 million N/A N/A

Werewolf Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acasti Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Werewolf Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma N/A -15.78% -14.40% Werewolf Therapeutics N/A -108.83% -28.50%

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients. The company's lead product candidates include WTX-124, a conditionally activated Interleukin-2 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and WTX-330, a conditionally activated Interleukin-12 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of relapsed or refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors or lymphoma. It also develops WTX-613, a conditionally activated interferon alpha INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

