FSBT API Token (FSBT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $28,406.00

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $175,463.63 and approximately $28,406.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00048980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00212897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010459 BTC.

FSBT API Token Coin Profile

FSBT API Token (CRYPTO:FSBT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

