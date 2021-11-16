MONK (MONK) Trading Down 26.1% Over Last Week

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last week, MONK has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $486,740.94 and approximately $2,571.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012164 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000765 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

