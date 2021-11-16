disBalancer Price Tops $0.73 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $445,712.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001199 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00093508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.28 or 0.99970725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.02 or 0.07007256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,990,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,597,110 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

