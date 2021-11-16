Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 133.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $317,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $206,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $734,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

