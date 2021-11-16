PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. UBS Group AG raised its position in PowerFleet by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PowerFleet by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

