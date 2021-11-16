Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 25,188 Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 154.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Loop Industries worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Loop Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,434,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 182,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 132.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 155,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOOP opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $719.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Loop Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

