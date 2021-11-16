ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON PGOO opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £153.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 61.39 ($0.80). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.55.
About ProVen Growth & Income VCT
