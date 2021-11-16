Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

OHI opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.07. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $54,403. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,716 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $16,315,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

