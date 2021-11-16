The Hershey Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.901 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.
Hershey has raised its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Hershey has a payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hershey to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.
NYSE HSY opened at $177.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.53. Hershey has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $182.71.
In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
