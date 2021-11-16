The Hershey Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.901 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Hershey has raised its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Hershey has a payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hershey to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

NYSE HSY opened at $177.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.53. Hershey has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $182.71.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

