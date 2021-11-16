Umpqua Holdings Co. (UMPQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Umpqua has decreased its dividend payment by 7.4% over the last three years. Umpqua has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Umpqua to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

