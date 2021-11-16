Analysts Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Oak Street Health posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Cowen started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

OSH opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,107,930.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $2,380,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 668,910 shares of company stock worth $30,280,695 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

