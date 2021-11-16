Comerica Bank Buys 30,323 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

NYSE KMX opened at $149.62 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

