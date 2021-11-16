UP Fintech (TIGR) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR) is one of 53 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare UP Fintech to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 5.24% 9.95% 0.84% UP Fintech Competitors 28.87% 16.85% 6.08%

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech’s peers have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UP Fintech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 UP Fintech Competitors 509 2251 2293 71 2.38

UP Fintech presently has a consensus target price of $23.31, suggesting a potential upside of 217.53%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 8.87%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UP Fintech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million $16.07 million 91.76 UP Fintech Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 10.37

UP Fintech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

UP Fintech peers beat UP Fintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

