Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Rises By 325.0%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the October 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:IHT opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 million, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

