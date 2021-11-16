Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $585.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average of $76.13.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBSI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.