Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of WTAN opened at GBX 256.22 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 243.62. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 3.77. Witan Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a one year high of GBX 257.50 ($3.36).
Witan Investment Trust Company Profile
