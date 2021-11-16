Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WTAN opened at GBX 256.22 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 243.62. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 3.77. Witan Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a one year high of GBX 257.50 ($3.36).

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

