Virtu Financial LLC Sells 25,571 Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,571 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vector Acquisition were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OTCMKTS:VACQU opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.65. Vector Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Vector Acquisition Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

