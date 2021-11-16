Virtu Financial LLC Invests $535,000 in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $2,672,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $151,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

WSC stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

