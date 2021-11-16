Virtu Financial LLC Invests $557,000 in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yatsen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

YSG opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

