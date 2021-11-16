Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Short Interest Up 347.3% in October

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,060,000 shares, a growth of 347.3% from the October 14th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

CADE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist began coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

