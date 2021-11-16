Helios Underwriting’s (HUW) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of HUW opened at GBX 164.25 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 157.56. The stock has a market cap of £112.77 million and a PE ratio of -34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Helios Underwriting has a 52-week low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 226 ($2.95).

In related news, insider Tom Libassi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10). Insiders have purchased a total of 172,000 shares of company stock worth $25,150,000 in the last three months.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

