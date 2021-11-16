Short Interest in Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Rises By 366.7%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
KEGX opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Key Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $7.99.
Key Energy Services Company Profile
Featured Article: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.