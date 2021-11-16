Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Lifted to Buy at DZ Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) was upgraded by DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on the stock.

Shares of DHRPY stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

