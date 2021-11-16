Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Lifted to Buy at DZ Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) was upgraded by DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on the stock.
Shares of DHRPY stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $6.35.
Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile
