Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

NYSE FTCH opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.15. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616,770 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,809,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

