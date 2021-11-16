Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHC. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

NYSE:BHC opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

