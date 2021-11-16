890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,882 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in 890 5th Avenue Partners were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000.

OTCMKTS:ENFAU opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

