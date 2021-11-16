Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 700 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,693.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 628,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 606,276 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 809,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 752,040 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.