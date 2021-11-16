Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $28,000 in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIDI stock opened at 9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 8.34. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52 week low of 7.16 and a 52 week high of 18.01.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

