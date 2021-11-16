Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $320,000.

Shares of PTBD stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47.

