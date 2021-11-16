26,572 Shares in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth $220,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 40.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 115.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,018 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $647.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,436 shares of company stock worth $228,729 over the last ninety days. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.